Gendell Jeffrey L Buys New Stake in Fidelity D&D Bancorp (FDBC)

Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. Gendell Jeffrey L owned approximately 0.14% of Fidelity D&D Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Fidelity D&D Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $181,000. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Fidelity D&D Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity D&D Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDBC opened at $60.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.32 million, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Fidelity D&D Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.33 and a fifty-two week high of $61.65.

Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.54 million for the quarter. Fidelity D&D Bancorp had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 9.45%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 17th.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, financial, and trust services for individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers primarily in Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties in Pennsylvania. The company accepts various deposits products, such as savings, clubs, interest and non-interest bearing checking, money market, and interest-bearing time and savings accounts, as well as short- and long-term time deposits or certificates of deposit.

