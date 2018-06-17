Gendell Jeffrey L Sells 80,375 Shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (SHBI)

Gendell Jeffrey L cut its position in shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) by 62.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,720 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 80,375 shares during the quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L owned 0.37% of Shore Bancshares worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $275,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Shore Bancshares opened at $19.51 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.17 and a 52-week high of $20.09. The stock has a market cap of $245.42 million, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.24.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $17.26 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 14th. This is a boost from Shore Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Insurance Products and Services. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

