Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 24th, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $60.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on GNRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Generac from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity set a $54.00 price objective on Generac and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Generac from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.73.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.56. 447,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Generac has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $53.78.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $397.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.66 million. Generac had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Generac will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total value of $894,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth $190,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other engine powered products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

