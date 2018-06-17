General Dynamics (GD) Earns Underweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. They currently have a $225.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut General Dynamics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $263.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $263.00 to $234.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $253.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $241.12.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $195.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.98. General Dynamics has a one year low of $191.00 and a one year high of $230.00.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. research analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.39%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in General Dynamics by 230.7% during the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. 86.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four business groups: Aerospace; Combat Systems; Information Systems and Technology; and Marine Systems. The Aerospace group designs, develops, manufactures, service and supports business-jet aircraft; and provides aircraft services, such as maintenance, aircraft management, charter, fixed-base operational, and staffing services.

