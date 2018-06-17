Hudson Capital Management LLC Buys 437 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,824 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics makes up 1.1% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 51,028 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 158,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,054,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 14,214 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $263.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine cut General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.12.

General Dynamics traded down $0.02, hitting $195.80, on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 2,854,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,028. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.34. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $191.00 and a 52-week high of $230.00.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 37.39%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four business groups: Aerospace; Combat Systems; Information Systems and Technology; and Marine Systems. The Aerospace group designs, develops, manufactures, service and supports business-jet aircraft; and provides aircraft services, such as maintenance, aircraft management, charter, fixed-base operational, and staffing services.

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.