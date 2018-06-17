General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in a research note published on Tuesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $11.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GE. TheStreet lowered shares of General Electric from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.92.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric traded down $0.22, hitting $13.30, during trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 96,180,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,929,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $115.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01. General Electric has a one year low of $12.73 and a one year high of $29.01.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $28.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.26 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a positive return on equity of 11.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 18th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 15th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

In other General Electric news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 3,883,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $58,245,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rikoon Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 10.9% during the first quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 56,256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth $2,664,000. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 16.8% during the first quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 46,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 6,702 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 152.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 41,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 24,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.