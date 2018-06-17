General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stake Lessened by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,077,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 31,412 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in General Electric were worth $18,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 18th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.92.

In other news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 3,883,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $58,245,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric opened at $13.30 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.76. General Electric has a 12 month low of $12.73 and a 12 month high of $29.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a positive return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $28.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 18th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

