Havner Family Trust Buys 5,000 Shares of General Finance Co. Common Stock (NASDAQ:GFN) Stock

General Finance Co. Common Stock (NASDAQ:GFN) major shareholder Havner Family Trust acquired 5,000 shares of General Finance Co. Common Stock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,590,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,029,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Havner Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 29th, Havner Family Trust bought 35,000 shares of General Finance Co. Common Stock stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.09 per share, for a total transaction of $388,150.00.

On Sunday, May 20th, Havner Family Trust bought 82,524 shares of General Finance Co. Common Stock stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.98 per share, for a total transaction of $906,113.52.

On Thursday, May 17th, Havner Family Trust bought 10,000 shares of General Finance Co. Common Stock stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.73 per share, for a total transaction of $107,300.00.

On Monday, May 14th, Havner Family Trust bought 5,000 shares of General Finance Co. Common Stock stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00.

GFN stock opened at $11.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.12. General Finance Co. Common Stock has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $11.50.

General Finance Co. Common Stock (NASDAQ:GFN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). General Finance Co. Common Stock had a return on equity of 0.19% and a net margin of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $84.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.30 million. analysts predict that General Finance Co. Common Stock will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in General Finance Co. Common Stock by 285.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 111,158 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in General Finance Co. Common Stock by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 60,900 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in General Finance Co. Common Stock by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 34,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 11,111 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in General Finance Co. Common Stock by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 16,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Finance Co. Common Stock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

GFN has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded General Finance Co. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Finance Co. Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $13.00 price objective on General Finance Co. Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Finance Co. Common Stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

General Finance Co. Common Stock Company Profile

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. Its portable storage products include storage containers used in classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation by road and rail.

