General Mills (GIS) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media stories about General Mills (NYSE:GIS) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. General Mills earned a coverage optimism score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.5795150925382 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GIS. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $45.00 price objective on General Mills and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on General Mills from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $61.00 price objective on General Mills and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.71.

GIS opened at $45.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. General Mills has a 12-month low of $41.01 and a 12-month high of $60.69.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 13.96%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. research analysts expect that General Mills will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.18 per share, with a total value of $253,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,837,877.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods in the United States. The company operates in four segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; and Asia & Latin America. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, shelf stable and frozen vegetables, and ice cream and frozen desserts, as well as grain, fruit and savory snacks; and various organic products, including nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, and ready-to-eat cereal.

