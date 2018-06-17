Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research currently has $50.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Genesco Inc., a Nashville-based specialty retailer, sells footwear, headwear and accessories in retail stores in the United States and Canada. The Company sells its products principally under the names Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, Johnston & Murphy, Underground Station, Hatworld, Lids, Hat Shack, Hat Zone, Head Quarters and Cap Connection, and on internet websites. The Company also sells footwear at wholesale under its Johnston & Murphy brand and under the licensed Dockers brand. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Pivotal Research set a $44.00 target price on Genesco and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Genesco from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.90 to $20.90 in a research report on Friday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CL King downgraded Genesco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Genesco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Genesco in a research note on Friday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Genesco presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.43.

Shares of NYSE:GCO opened at $40.50 on Wednesday. Genesco has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $45.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $806.60 million, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.37 million. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. Genesco’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Genesco will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Genesco news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $93,082.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,679.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 7,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc retails and wholesales footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates in five segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Lids Sports Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

