Genesee & Wyoming Inc (GWR) Holdings Lifted by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Genesee & Wyoming were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Genesee & Wyoming by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genesee & Wyoming in the 4th quarter worth about $318,000. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its position in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 586,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,147,000 after buying an additional 116,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 356.9% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 680,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,583,000 after buying an additional 531,625 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GWR. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Genesee & Wyoming in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Genesee & Wyoming from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesee & Wyoming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Genesee & Wyoming from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Genesee & Wyoming to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genesee & Wyoming currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.89.

In related news, insider Christopher F. Liucci sold 1,000 shares of Genesee & Wyoming stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $79,110.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,151.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,300 shares of company stock worth $177,230. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GWR opened at $81.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.72. Genesee & Wyoming Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.70 and a fifty-two week high of $84.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $547.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.60 million. Genesee & Wyoming had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Genesee & Wyoming Inc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genesee & Wyoming Profile

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and leases freight railroads. It operates through three segments: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. The company transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities.

