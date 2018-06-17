Financial Comparison: Genocea Biosciences (GNCA) versus Arsanis (ASNS)

Arsanis (NASDAQ: ASNS) and Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Arsanis and Genocea Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arsanis 0 0 4 0 3.00 Genocea Biosciences 0 1 6 0 2.86

Arsanis presently has a consensus price target of $25.33, indicating a potential upside of 57.84%. Genocea Biosciences has a consensus price target of $4.79, indicating a potential upside of 387.89%. Given Genocea Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Genocea Biosciences is more favorable than Arsanis.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.6% of Arsanis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.9% of Genocea Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.9% of Arsanis shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Genocea Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arsanis and Genocea Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arsanis N/A N/A -$33.87 million ($16.23) -0.99 Genocea Biosciences $230,000.00 369.24 -$56.71 million ($1.98) -0.50

Arsanis has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Genocea Biosciences. Arsanis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genocea Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Arsanis and Genocea Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arsanis N/A N/A N/A Genocea Biosciences N/A -698.17% -148.19%

Summary

Arsanis beats Genocea Biosciences on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arsanis Company Profile

Arsanis, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on applying monoclonal antibody (mAb) immunotherapies to address infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is ASN100, a mAb therapeutic in Phase II clinical development for the prevention of staphylococcus aureus pneumonia in mechanically ventilated patients. The company's preclinical pipeline comprises mAbs targeting various bacterial and viral pathogens, including respiratory syncytial virus. Arsanis, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses. Its lead immuno-oncology program is GEN-009, an adjuvanted neoantigen peptide vaccine candidate, which is in preclinical stage, designed to direct a patient's immune system to attack tumor. The company is also seeking partners to develop cancer vaccines targeting tumor-associated antigens and a vaccine targeting cancers caused by Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

