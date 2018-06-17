Genuine Parts (GPC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.66 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) will report sales of $4.66 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $4.73 billion. Genuine Parts posted sales of $4.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full-year sales of $18.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.31 billion to $18.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $18.91 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $18.75 billion to $19.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Genuine Parts.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GPC shares. Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price target (down previously from $114.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Genuine Parts to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.14.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 1,486,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 137,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,347,000 after acquiring an additional 17,099 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 35,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts traded down $0.27, reaching $91.48, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 443,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,176. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $79.86 and a 12-month high of $107.75. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.07%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement and industrial parts, electrical and electronic materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Poland. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment through 57 NAPA automotive parts distribution centers and 1,100 NAPA AUTO PARTS stores.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genuine Parts (GPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.