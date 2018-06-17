Genuine Parts Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.72 (NYSE:GPC)

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.72 per share by the specialty retailer on Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th.

Genuine Parts has raised its dividend by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 61 consecutive years. Genuine Parts has a payout ratio of 58.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Genuine Parts to earn $5.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.7%.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $95.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $79.86 and a 12-month high of $107.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.17.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.05). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $107.00 price target (down from $114.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Genuine Parts to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.14.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement and industrial parts, electrical and electronic materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Poland. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment through 57 NAPA automotive parts distribution centers and 1,100 NAPA AUTO PARTS stores.

