Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Genus (LON:GNS)

Genus (LON:GNS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday, May 30th.

GNS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genus in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.96) target price on shares of Genus in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,242.17 ($29.85).

LON GNS opened at GBX 2,442 ($32.51) on Wednesday. Genus has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,652 ($21.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,597 ($34.58).

In other Genus news, insider Lesley Knox bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,670 ($35.55) per share, for a total transaction of £53,400 ($71,095.73).

Genus Company Profile

Genus plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the application of quantitative genetics and biotechnology for animal breeding in the porcine and bovine sectors. It operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. The company sells sows, boars, and semen under the PIC name to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production.

