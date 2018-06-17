GeoCoin (CRYPTO:GEO) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2,818.00

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 1:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. GeoCoin has a total market cap of $2.85 million and $2,818.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeoCoin token can now be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00013716 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. During the last week, GeoCoin has traded down 23.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.98 or 0.01497220 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008754 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003335 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003410 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006043 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007563 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00014588 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00040397 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GeoCoin (CRYPTO:GEO) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,170,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash.

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

GeoCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

