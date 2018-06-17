George Frederick Fink Purchases 3,000 Shares of Bonterra Energy Corp (BNE) Stock

Bonterra Energy Corp (TSE:BNE) insider George Frederick Fink acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$16.01 per share, with a total value of C$48,030.00.

On Wednesday, June 13th, George Frederick Fink acquired 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$16.04 per share, with a total value of C$80,200.00.

On Wednesday, May 16th, George Frederick Fink acquired 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$16.58 per share, with a total value of C$82,900.00.

On Tuesday, April 10th, George Frederick Fink acquired 15,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$14.12 per share, with a total value of C$211,800.00.

On Tuesday, April 3rd, George Frederick Fink acquired 10,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.17 per share, with a total value of C$131,700.00.

On Thursday, March 29th, George Frederick Fink acquired 15,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.13 per share, with a total value of C$196,950.00.

On Tuesday, March 27th, George Frederick Fink acquired 15,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.31 per share, with a total value of C$199,650.00.

Bonterra Energy traded down C$0.03, reaching C$15.98, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 75,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,212. Bonterra Energy Corp has a 52-week low of C$12.26 and a 52-week high of C$17.59.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$57.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$58.20 million. Bonterra Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 7.05%.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, May 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.83.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area in Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area of northeast British Columbia.

