Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,287 NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 243.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,465,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,072 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in NextEra Energy by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,666,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,326,000 after purchasing an additional 852,434 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $85,026,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $52,439,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 527,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,088,000 after buying an additional 309,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.54.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $159.54. 4,170,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,839,618. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $75.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.25. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $138.00 and a 12 month high of $166.62.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 48.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 4th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.27%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 8,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total value of $1,310,002.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,122,393.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 81,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $12,778,290.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,939 shares of company stock valued at $21,594,966 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

