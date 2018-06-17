Gil D. Schwartz Sells 160,709 Shares of CBS Co. Common Stock (CBS) Stock

CBS Co. Common Stock (NYSE:CBS) EVP Gil D. Schwartz sold 160,709 shares of CBS Co. Common Stock stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,851,851.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,072,680.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CBS opened at $56.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.13. CBS Co. Common Stock has a one year low of $47.54 and a one year high of $68.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.47.

CBS Co. Common Stock (NYSE:CBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The media conglomerate reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.15. CBS Co. Common Stock had a return on equity of 77.15% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. CBS Co. Common Stock’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that CBS Co. Common Stock will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. CBS Co. Common Stock’s payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBS Co. Common Stock by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 4,529,331 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $267,231,000 after acquiring an additional 443,907 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT grew its holdings in CBS Co. Common Stock by 17.0% during the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 3,510,235 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $180,391,000 after purchasing an additional 508,961 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in CBS Co. Common Stock by 143.8% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,100,000 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $107,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,670 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in CBS Co. Common Stock by 31.7% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,758,992 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $90,395,000 after purchasing an additional 423,383 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CBS Co. Common Stock by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,437,701 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $84,824,000 after purchasing an additional 48,036 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $71.00 target price on CBS Co. Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on CBS Co. Common Stock from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on CBS Co. Common Stock from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on CBS Co. Common Stock in a report on Thursday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CBS Co. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.47.

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces, acquires, and distributes theatrical motion pictures; and digital streaming services.

