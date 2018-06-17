Givaudan (GVDBF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on GVDBF shares. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Monday, March 12th.

Shares of GVDBF remained flat at $$2,246.50 during trading hours on Friday. Givaudan has a fifty-two week low of $1,992.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2,395.76.

About Givaudan

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

