Gladius Token One Day Volume Tops $8,711.00 (GLA)

Gladius Token (CURRENCY:GLA) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. One Gladius Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00005181 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX. Gladius Token has a total market capitalization of $4.67 million and approximately $8,711.00 worth of Gladius Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gladius Token has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gladius Token alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003549 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00018120 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015410 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00588444 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00257126 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00047541 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00094165 BTC.

About Gladius Token

Gladius Token launched on October 29th, 2017. Gladius Token’s total supply is 16,812,181 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,852,005 tokens. The official message board for Gladius Token is medium.com/@gladiusio. Gladius Token’s official website is gladius.io. Gladius Token’s official Twitter account is @gladiusio.

Buying and Selling Gladius Token

Gladius Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gladius Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gladius Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gladius Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Gladius Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladius Token and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.