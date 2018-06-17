Wedbush Comments on Gladstone Investment Co.’s Q3 2019 Earnings (GAIN)

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for Gladstone Investment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 23rd, Zacks Investment Research reports. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the investment management company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.88 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 104.00%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Gladstone Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Gladstone Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Shares of Gladstone Investment traded up $0.04, reaching $11.99, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 121,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,028. The company has a market cap of $393.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.53. Gladstone Investment has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $12.02.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 6th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 5th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIN. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

