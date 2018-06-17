Wedbush Comments on Gladstone Investment Co.’s Q3 2019 Earnings (GAIN)

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2018

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for Gladstone Investment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 23rd, Zacks Investment Research reports. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the investment management company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.88 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 104.00%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Gladstone Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Gladstone Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Shares of Gladstone Investment traded up $0.04, reaching $11.99, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 121,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,028. The company has a market cap of $393.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.53. Gladstone Investment has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $12.02.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 6th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 5th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIN. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Investment (GAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply