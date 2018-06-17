GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

GSK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,780 ($23.70) to GBX 1,790 ($23.83) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,750 ($23.30) target price on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,400 ($18.64) target price on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,560 ($20.77) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,568.86 ($20.89).

LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,556 ($20.72) on Wednesday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of GBX 1,235.20 ($16.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,724.50 ($22.96).

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported GBX 24.60 ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 24.30 ($0.32) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 348.10% and a net margin of 9.36%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 10th.

In other news, insider Philip R. Hampton bought 3,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,445 ($19.24) per share, with a total value of £43,754.60 ($58,254.03).

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

