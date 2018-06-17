Analyzing Stifel Financial (SF) & Gleacher & Company Inc (OTCMKTS:GLCH)

Stifel Financial (NYSE: SF) and Gleacher & Company Inc (OTCMKTS:GLCH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

This table compares Stifel Financial and Gleacher & Company Inc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stifel Financial $2.93 billion 1.45 $182.87 million $3.99 14.83 Gleacher & Company Inc N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Stifel Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Gleacher & Company Inc.

Profitability

This table compares Stifel Financial and Gleacher & Company Inc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stifel Financial 6.87% 13.14% 1.73% Gleacher & Company Inc N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Stifel Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Gleacher & Company Inc does not pay a dividend. Stifel Financial pays out 12.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Stifel Financial and Gleacher & Company Inc, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stifel Financial 0 1 4 0 2.80 Gleacher & Company Inc 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stifel Financial presently has a consensus price target of $76.33, suggesting a potential upside of 28.96%. Given Stifel Financial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Stifel Financial is more favorable than Gleacher & Company Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Stifel Financial has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gleacher & Company Inc has a beta of -0.08, indicating that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.2% of Stifel Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Stifel Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.6% of Gleacher & Company Inc shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Stifel Financial beats Gleacher & Company Inc on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. It provides private client services, including securities transaction and financial planning services; institutional equity and fixed income sales, trading and research, and municipal finance services; investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisitions, public offerings, and private placements; and retail and commercial banking services comprising personal and commercial lending programs, as well as deposit accounts. The company also manages and participates in underwritings for corporate and public finance. Stifel Financial Corp. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Gleacher & Company Inc Company Profile

Gleacher & Company, Inc. went out of business. The firm provides strategic and financial advisory services to corporate and institutional clients. It operates through Investment Banking, MBS & Rates, and Credit Products segments. It also invests and manages a fund that holds investments in privately held companies; and offers residential mortgage lending. Gleacher & Company, Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Albany, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.