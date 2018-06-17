Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) Stake Raised by Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC

Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Creative Planning grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,516,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 3,482.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1,148.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,431 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 6,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on DPZ. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.57.

In related news, insider J Patrick Doyle sold 20,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.42, for a total transaction of $5,511,041.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,523,241.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Domino’s Pizza traded up $3.69, reaching $277.34, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 559,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,516. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.35. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.74 and a twelve month high of $277.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.12, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $785.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.15 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.32% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 41.20%.

Domino’s Pizza declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised Domino's Pizza stores.

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.