Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC Has $221,000 Holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (USPH)

Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 173,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,086,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 28,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $114,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 2,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $246,251.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,561 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,003. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of USPH opened at $96.90 on Friday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $98.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.59, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $108.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.18 million. sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 11th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 10th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

