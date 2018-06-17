Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC Has $292,000 Holdings in athenahealth, Inc (ATHN)

Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of athenahealth, Inc (NASDAQ:ATHN) by 62.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in athenahealth were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHN. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in athenahealth in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in athenahealth in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of athenahealth by 63.0% during the first quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Partners L L C Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of athenahealth during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of athenahealth during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000.

Shares of athenahealth opened at $158.44 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 100.92, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. athenahealth, Inc has a 52-week low of $111.61 and a 52-week high of $163.94.

athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The health services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.13 million. athenahealth had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. equities analysts expect that athenahealth, Inc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATHN. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of athenahealth from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of athenahealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $160.00 target price on athenahealth and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of athenahealth in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on athenahealth from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. athenahealth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.81.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Bush sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $751,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,366,733.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Haley sold 1,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.40, for a total value of $165,385.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,850,020.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,979 shares of company stock valued at $6,244,631. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

athenahealth Profile

athenahealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides network-based medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, care coordination, and population health services for medical groups and health systems. It offers athenaCollector, a network-enabled billing and practice management solution; athenaClinicals, an electronic health record for managing patient's clinical documentation; athenaCommunicator, an engagement and communication solution that provides an automated communication service between patients and provider practices for interactions outside the exam room; and athenaCoordinator for order transmission and care coordination services.

