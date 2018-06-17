Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC Has $1.75 Million Holdings in IDEX Co. (IEX)

Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 166.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Eric D. Ashleman sold 24,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total transaction of $3,388,638.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,338,402.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 7,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total value of $1,027,635.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,268.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,317 shares of company stock valued at $5,169,338 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

IEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on IDEX from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on IDEX from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $139.00) on shares of IDEX in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.55.

Shares of IDEX traded down $0.42, reaching $143.25, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 540,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,574. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $110.25 and a one year high of $150.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $612.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 14th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various pumps, valves, flow meters, other fluidics systems and components, and engineered products worldwide. Its Fluid & Metering Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, and specialty valve products, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

