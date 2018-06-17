Nordson Co. (NDSN) Shares Sold by Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC

Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 52.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,844 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Nordson by 972.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Sapphire Star Partners LP acquired a new stake in Nordson during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.55. The company had a trading volume of 374,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $107.16 and a 1-year high of $151.84.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $553.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.98 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 16.63%. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 29th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 25th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.35%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NDSN shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $135.00 price target on Nordson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. B. Riley set a $175.00 price target on Nordson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.60.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; and product assembly dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, as well as for the manufacture of roll goods.

