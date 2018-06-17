InnerWorkings, Inc. (INWK) Shares Sold by Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC

Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) by 75.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 62,186 shares during the quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in InnerWorkings were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in InnerWorkings by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,105,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,182,000 after buying an additional 1,189,560 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in InnerWorkings by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,559,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,166,000 after buying an additional 443,861 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in InnerWorkings by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,138,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,448,000 after buying an additional 337,828 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in InnerWorkings by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,177,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,656,000 after buying an additional 28,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in InnerWorkings by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 933,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,361,000 after buying an additional 56,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

InnerWorkings opened at $8.85 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.84. InnerWorkings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $12.03. The company has a market cap of $467.53 million, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.61.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded InnerWorkings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 21st. BidaskClub cut InnerWorkings from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut InnerWorkings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of InnerWorkings in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. InnerWorkings has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

InnerWorkings Company Profile

InnerWorkings, Inc provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data.

