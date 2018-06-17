Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC Purchases 12,768 Shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,768 shares during the quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,018,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 157,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,092,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 45,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,239,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFG. UBS Group began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Bank of America began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $68.00 price objective on Principal Financial Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

In other news, insider James P. Mccaughan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $1,126,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Principal Financial Group traded up $0.14, hitting $56.40, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. 4,352,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,634,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $54.88 and a 1 year high of $75.58.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group Inc will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 1st. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%.

Principal Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

