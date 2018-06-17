21,616 Shares in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Acquired by Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC

Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,616 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 1.6% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 42,454 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Splunk by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,473 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Splunk by 20.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,921 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Splunk by 37.0% during the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Splunk alerts:

SPLK traded down $3.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,164,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,766. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.44 and a beta of 1.83. Splunk Inc has a 52 week low of $55.92 and a 52 week high of $121.64.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.58 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 20.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. analysts forecast that Splunk Inc will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPLK. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Splunk to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Splunk from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Splunk from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.71.

In related news, SVP Leonard R. Stein sold 8,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total transaction of $833,110.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,423,363.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $484,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,226 shares in the company, valued at $6,440,878.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 164,059 shares of company stock worth $17,513,570. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. Its products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, correlate, and analyze data regardless of format or source. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud.

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.