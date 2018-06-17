Global Financial Private Capital LLC Purchases New Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Global Financial Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,172 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,504,697 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,058,115,000 after buying an additional 414,196 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of American Express by 9.0% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,996,953 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,119,076,000 after buying an additional 992,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,700,608 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $763,153,000 after buying an additional 382,691 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,655,948 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $561,692,000 after buying an additional 209,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,305,396 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $526,879,000 after buying an additional 1,968,718 shares during the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.45.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total transaction of $889,110.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,012,706.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider L Kevin Cox sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $296,012.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,915,275.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,936 shares of company stock worth $8,082,400 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express opened at $98.52 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market capitalization of $84.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.10. American Express has a twelve month low of $80.77 and a twelve month high of $103.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 18th. The payment services company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 28.41%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. American Express’s payout ratio is 23.85%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

