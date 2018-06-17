Global Net Lease (GNL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,139,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 674,057 shares.The stock last traded at $19.48 and had previously closed at $19.39.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GNL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Global Net Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $68.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.87 million. Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 7.92%. analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease Inc will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.93%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.97%.

In other news, CEO James Larry Nelson purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $99,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 4.9% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC grew its position in Global Net Lease by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 20,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Global Net Lease by 19.3% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Global Net Lease by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Global Net Lease by 12.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 59.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

