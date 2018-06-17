Glb X FUNDS/GLB X MLP ETF (MLPA) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in Glb X FUNDS/GLB X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,740,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,320 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 9.41% of Glb X FUNDS/GLB X MLP ETF worth $74,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CLS Investments LLC grew its holdings in Glb X FUNDS/GLB X MLP ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in Glb X FUNDS/GLB X MLP ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 52,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in Glb X FUNDS/GLB X MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Glb X FUNDS/GLB X MLP ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 176,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 11,028 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Glb X FUNDS/GLB X MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000.

Glb X FUNDS/GLB X MLP ETF stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.15. 374,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,604. Glb X FUNDS/GLB X MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $8.14 and a 52 week high of $11.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.1925 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 10th.

