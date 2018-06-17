Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) Cut to “Hold” at Liberum Capital

Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) was downgraded by investment analysts at Liberum Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 30th. They presently have a GBX 1,890 ($25.16) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 1,810 ($24.10). Liberum Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered Go-Ahead Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 2,340 ($31.15) to GBX 1,840 ($24.50) in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Go-Ahead Group from GBX 1,745 ($23.23) to GBX 2,360 ($31.42) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. HSBC lifted their target price on Go-Ahead Group from GBX 1,940 ($25.83) to GBX 2,030 ($27.03) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,080 ($27.69) target price on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,969.09 ($26.22).

Go-Ahead Group traded down GBX 46 ($0.61), hitting GBX 1,627 ($21.66), during mid-day trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 195,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,478. Go-Ahead Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,310 ($17.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,952 ($25.99).

In related news, insider Carolyn Ferguson sold 155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,951 ($25.98), for a total value of £3,024.05 ($4,026.16). Also, insider Leanne Wood acquired 294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,672 ($22.26) per share, with a total value of £4,915.68 ($6,544.64).

About Go-Ahead Group

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. It serves the department for transport, and transport for London.

