Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Godaddy (GDDY) Stock Price

Press coverage about Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Godaddy earned a news impact score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the technology company an impact score of 46.2169618330805 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Monday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Godaddy from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.93.

Get Godaddy alerts:

Shares of Godaddy traded down $0.20, reaching $73.35, during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,065,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,151. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 174.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.58. Godaddy has a fifty-two week low of $40.78 and a fifty-two week high of $74.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.54 million. Godaddy had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Godaddy will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Godaddy news, major shareholder Kkr 2006 Gp Llc sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total value of $282,920,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Arne Josefsberg sold 8,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $529,253.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 991 shares in the company, valued at $58,419.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,533,260 shares of company stock worth $317,644,947. 7.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; hosting products, such as shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

Receive News & Ratings for Godaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Godaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.