ValuEngine Lowers Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) to Strong Sell

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, June 8th.

GOGO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Guggenheim cut Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.75 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Gogo from $3.50 to $1.50 and set an “under perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating on shares of Gogo in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.17.

Shares of Gogo stock opened at $5.23 on Friday. Gogo has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $14.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.26.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $231.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.48 million. Gogo’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. research analysts forecast that Gogo will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert H. Mundheim acquired 10,000 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Thorndale Farm, Inc. acquired 187,529 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $993,903.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 844,444 shares of company stock valued at $4,324,637. 36.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOGO. Billings Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gogo by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Billings Capital Management LLC now owns 3,379,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,124,000 after buying an additional 432,667 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Gogo by 340.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 225,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 174,084 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Gogo by 1,198.0% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. now owns 115,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 125,790 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Finally, Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gogo by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC now owns 207,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 94,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

