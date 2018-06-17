Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 91,500 Shares of Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,849,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 2.13% of Gogo worth $15,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gogo during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gogo during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gogo during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Gogo by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Gogo by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOGO traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $5.23. The company had a trading volume of 733,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,195. The firm has a market cap of $455.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.30. Gogo Inc has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $14.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.26.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $231.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.48 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Gogo Inc will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOGO shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Gogo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gogo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Northland Securities set a $6.00 target price on shares of Gogo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gogo in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Gogo in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.17.

In other Gogo news, major shareholder Thorndale Farm, Inc. purchased 187,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $993,903.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Mundheim purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 844,444 shares of company stock worth $4,324,637. 36.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

