Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) Price Target Cut to $21.00

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 1st. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Seaport Global Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Golar LNG Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Golar LNG Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Golar LNG Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.80.

Shares of GMLP stock opened at $15.52 on Friday. Golar LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $23.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.84.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.12. Golar LNG Partners had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $74.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.64 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Golar LNG Partners will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golar LNG Partners declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 5th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMLP. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Golar LNG Partners in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Golar LNG Partners by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in Golar LNG Partners in the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Golar LNG Partners in the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and floating liquefied natural gas vessel industries under long-term charters in Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Jordan, and Kuwait. The company also engages in the leasing of its fleets.

