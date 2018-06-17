Gold Pressed Latinum 1-Day Volume Tops $317.00 (CRYPTO:GPL)

Gold Pressed Latinum (CURRENCY:GPL) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Gold Pressed Latinum has a total market cap of $40,657.00 and $317.00 worth of Gold Pressed Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gold Pressed Latinum has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gold Pressed Latinum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00002425 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $270.44 or 0.04137840 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.56 or 0.01400940 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00039638 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00036361 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00046845 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00086926 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000083 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00040957 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00040192 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00021635 BTC.

About Gold Pressed Latinum

Gold Pressed Latinum (GPL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt Jane hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2013. Gold Pressed Latinum’s total supply is 256,527 coins. The official website for Gold Pressed Latinum is www.scificrypto.info/gpl/index.htm.

Buying and Selling Gold Pressed Latinum

Gold Pressed Latinum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Pressed Latinum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Pressed Latinum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gold Pressed Latinum using one of the exchanges listed above.

