Telsey Advisory Group Increases Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Price Target to $36.00

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) had its price objective upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Tuesday, May 29th, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GDEN. BidaskClub upgraded Golden Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Golden Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golden Entertainment from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Golden Entertainment from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.33.

GDEN opened at $30.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.46 million, a P/E ratio of 88.74 and a beta of 0.49. Golden Entertainment has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $34.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $214.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.20 million. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 0.12%. research analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Cope sold 42,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $1,271,627.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,415.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on distributed gaming, and resort casino operations in the United States. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations, such as grocery stores, convenience stores, restaurants, bars, taverns, and liquor stores; and operation of branded taverns targeting local patrons primarily in the greater Las Vegas, Nevada metropolitan area.

