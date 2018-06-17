Golden Entertainment Inc (GDEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.33.

GDEN has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th.

In other Golden Entertainment news, Director Timothy J. Cope sold 42,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $1,271,627.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,415.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,600,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $31,361,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 99.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,088,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,292,000 after buying an additional 543,871 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $23,244,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,522,000 after buying an additional 154,397 shares in the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment opened at $30.17 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Golden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $825.46 million, a PE ratio of 88.74 and a beta of 0.49.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $214.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.20 million. equities research analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on distributed gaming, and resort casino operations in the United States. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations, such as grocery stores, convenience stores, restaurants, bars, taverns, and liquor stores; and operation of branded taverns targeting local patrons primarily in the greater Las Vegas, Nevada metropolitan area.

