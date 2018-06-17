Golden Star Resources (GSC) Receives C$1.49 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$1.49.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins lifted their target price on Golden Star Resources from C$1.40 to C$1.65 in a report on Friday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised Golden Star Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Monday, April 16th.

In other news, insider Karen Denise Walsh bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.68 per share, with a total value of C$34,000.00. Also, Director Timothy Clive Baker bought 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.89 per share, with a total value of C$49,840.00.

Golden Star Resources remained flat at $C$0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,726. Golden Star Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.17.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

