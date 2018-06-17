Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give AstraZeneca (AZN) a GBX 3,750 Price Target

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) has been given a GBX 3,750 ($49.93) target price by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 30th. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 30.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AZN. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,800 ($77.22) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,950 ($79.22) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,900 ($78.55) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,428 ($72.27) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,323.57 ($70.88).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded down GBX 50 ($0.67) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 5,398 ($71.87). 4,245,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 4,260 ($56.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,520 ($73.49).

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.