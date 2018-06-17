HSBC (HSBA) Given a GBX 790 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 790 ($10.52) price objective on HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research report released on Thursday, May 31st. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HSBA has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on HSBC from GBX 850 ($11.32) to GBX 900 ($11.98) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Societe Generale set a GBX 760 ($10.12) price objective on HSBC and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 690 ($9.19) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Cfra set a GBX 780 ($10.38) price objective on HSBC and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 710 ($9.45) target price on HSBC and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 769.06 ($10.24).

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC stock traded down GBX 11.80 ($0.16) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 722.80 ($9.62). The stock had a trading volume of 60,548,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,590,000. HSBC has a one year low of GBX 618 ($8.23) and a one year high of GBX 798.60 ($10.63).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 17th.

In other HSBC news, insider Marc Moses bought 17,176 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 733 ($9.76) per share, for a total transaction of £125,900.08 ($167,620.93). Also, insider Iain Mackay sold 3,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 696 ($9.27), for a total value of £24,144.24 ($32,145.17).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.