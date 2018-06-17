GoldMaxCoin (CRYPTO:GMX) Price Reaches $0.0003

GoldMaxCoin (CURRENCY:GMX) traded 39.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 10th. During the last week, GoldMaxCoin has traded down 42% against the dollar. GoldMaxCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $629.00 worth of GoldMaxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldMaxCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and C-CEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GoldMaxCoin alerts:

DNotes (NOTE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00026178 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001320 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003088 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00001397 BTC.

The Cypherfunks (FUNK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000174 BTC.

GoldMaxCoin Profile

GoldMaxCoin (CRYPTO:GMX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoldMaxCoin’s total supply is 84,078,950 coins. GoldMaxCoin’s official Twitter account is @gmxcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoldMaxCoin’s official website is gmxcoin.org.

GoldMaxCoin Coin Trading

GoldMaxCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMaxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldMaxCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldMaxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for GoldMaxCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoldMaxCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.