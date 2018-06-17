GoldPieces Price Reaches $0.0534 on Top Exchanges (GP)

GoldPieces (CURRENCY:GP) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. In the last seven days, GoldPieces has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One GoldPieces coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0534 or 0.00000817 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. GoldPieces has a total market cap of $65,100.00 and approximately $145.00 worth of GoldPieces was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.59 or 0.04142560 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00021675 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00001101 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000035 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00009101 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005010 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010860 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000064 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004311 BTC.

About GoldPieces

GP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 9th, 2015. GoldPieces’ total supply is 1,220,161 coins. GoldPieces’ official website is goldpieces.net. GoldPieces’ official Twitter account is @Gold_Pieces and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GoldPieces Coin Trading

GoldPieces can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldPieces directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldPieces should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldPieces using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

