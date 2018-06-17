Golfsmith International (GOLF) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about Golfsmith International (NASDAQ:GOLF) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Golfsmith International earned a news sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the specialty retailer an impact score of 46.6284293912776 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

GOLF has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point downgraded Golfsmith International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Imperial Capital reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $17.50) on shares of Golfsmith International in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. DA Davidson set a $24.00 target price on Golfsmith International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Golfsmith International from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golfsmith International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.08.

NASDAQ:GOLF traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,742. Golfsmith International has a 1 year low of $15.16 and a 1 year high of $25.39.

Golfsmith International (NASDAQ:GOLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.11 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 31st.

Golfsmith International Company Profile

Golfsmith International Holdings, Inc, the parent company of Golfsmith International, Inc, is a holding company. The Company is a specialty retailer of golf and tennis equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories. The Company operates as an integrated multi-channel retailer, providing its customers the convenience of shopping in the retail stores across United States, through its Internet site, www.golfsmith.com, and from its catalogs.

