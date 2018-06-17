Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Share Price

Media headlines about Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Golub Capital BDC earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the investment management company an impact score of 46.1478312868742 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

GBDC stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $18.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,011. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.62. Golub Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $17.35 and a 12-month high of $19.86.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $36.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.35 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 58.88%. equities research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.40%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. BidaskClub lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

